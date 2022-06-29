Terrence Deyalsingh

‘Be careful’: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

The monkeypox virus has been deemed a dangerous infectious disease in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh said: “Last Thursday I would have taken a note to Cabinet on matters relating to monkeypox, and Cabinet would have considered the note and would have agreed to proclaim monkeypox virus as a dangerous infectious disease, under Section 103 of the Public Health Ordinance, with immediate effect.

Also, you would have seen that Legal Notice 126 has been issued by the Office of the President, who would have signed off on that.

The Cabinet Note also spoke to the approval of an order by the quarantine authority to allow special measures to be taken in light of the emergency of the spread of the monkeypox under Section 6(1) of the Quarantine Act, Chap 28:05.

He said the decision will allow them quarantine persons with a foreign travel history, who are entering Trinidad and Tobago and are either a suspected or confirmed case of the virus.

Under the Public Health Regulations, these are to isolate and treat persons with no link to travel.

The Cabinet Note and the decision under these two pieces of legislation, also allow the minister to designate a facility specifically for the treatment and isolation of persons with monkeypox. We have taken a decision that the Caura facility will be designated as the facility to isolate and treat any suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox.

We urge people to pay attention to the global issues surrounding monkeypox. Please note there was one case on a flight into a Caricom country but nobody disembarked, and so far there is no threat to Trinidad and Tobago from that particular incident.

The Health Minister also stated that effective Friday (July 1), persons entering Trinidad and Tobago will no longer have to produce a negative PCR or antigen test as a requirement for entry.

“So that is one other relaxation of measures,” Deyalsingh said.

