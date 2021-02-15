Pregnant women will not be included in the initial phase of the country’s vaccination programme when Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) receives its first quota of COVID-19 vaccines.
The confirmation came from Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, Director at the Directorate of Women’s Health, during the Ministry of Health virtual COVID-19 update on Monday.
“Though the science and technology behind the development of these vaccines have been used for many years in the development and rollout of many other vaccines, pregnant women and breastfeeding women were not included in the clinical trials on the present batch of COVID vaccines. We simply do not have enough data to make a clear recommendation on this vulnerable population.
“Our country will therefore follow the advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) when it comes to the Emergency Authorisation Use in the population of Trinidad and Tobago. And of course, utilise our own country situational analysis, which may differ from many others in the world,” Sirjusingh said.
He noted that the country awaits further data and additional study publications, the vaccine will not be authorised for use for pregnant or breastfeeding women in T&T, during the initial rollout.
Sirjusingh said in the interim, pregnant women should continue to observe all public health measures at all times, especially when attending clinic sessions at providers of healthcare services.
Stating that labour, delivery and post-natal are essential, the women’s health director encouraged pregnant women to wear their masks, avoid unnecessary touching of their face, nose, eyes and mouth, wash their hands and/or sanitise regularly, ensure physical distancing is observed, avoid crowds and/or socialising, find a safe space away from others if the need to eat or drink arise, and avoid unnecessary interactions with persons from outside their households.
“If you’re unwell and you’re pregnant, if you have symptoms suggesting infection…cough, fever, difficulty breathing, call the nearest healthcare provider or the ambulance service at 811. Avoid travelling by public transport.
“If you’re pregnant and you have to work please discuss this with your employer, especially if you’re a frontline healthcare provider,” Sirjusingh said.
COVID-19 and pregnancy
In providing an update on how pregnant women have fared with the contracting of the virus, Sirjusingh said 39 women in Trinidad contracted the virus at different stages of their pregnancy, while Tobago did yield a single case.
“Some of these women became very ill and required High Dependency Unit care and Intensive Care Unit care. However, all mothers and their delivered infants have been successfully managed to date. No new-born baby has been affected or has had to be hospitalised as a result.”
Noting that the overall risk of COVID-19 on our pregnant women are slightly higher than that of the average healthy population, Sirjusingh added that data is now evolving which suggest that pre-term labour is slightly increased in women with COVID-19 if they’re in the last few months of pregnancy.
“There’s minimal risk of transmission of COVID-19 to the unborn baby or to the baby after delivery. Additionally, there does not appear to be any risk of abnormal foetal effect of babies born to mothers with COVID-19.”
He said breastfeeding is encouraged in women with COVID-19 once they are well enough to do so, and noted that breastmilk has antibodies which passes on some immunity to a baby against COVID-19.
Sirjusingh stated that pregnant women who are obese or who have pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, heart disease and hypertension, belong to a group who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Women who are older when pregnant (35+), and those in the final three months of pregnancy are also in that high risk group.
Decline in births
Stating that the country recorded 15,171 deliveries in 2020, a slight decrease when compared to 2018 and 2019 figures, Sirjusingh noted that there was no need for any additional maternity services as a result of COVID-19.
“For the third consecutive year Trinidad and Tobago have achieved the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals’ targets for the areas of maternal mortality and neo-natal mortality.
“In many countries, maternity and new-born services were severely disrupted and they have seen an excess in mortality. Also, in many countries worldwide, there’ve now been many documented deaths in pregnant women. Thankfully, our country is in a good place with no maternal deaths in Trinidad and Tobago from COVID-19.
“Unlike other countries, all our maternity and new-born services have continued to function as normal. And we have successfully implemented isolation and other workflow changes, and other protocols at all of our public healthcare facilities to ensure our patients and staff are protected,” Sirjusingh said.