National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says police statistics show there is not an upsurge in criminal activity, as claimed by the Opposition.
He was speaking in the debate at the Parliament sitting yesterday to Opposition MP Rodney Charles’ private motion calling on the House to reprimand Government for its failure to effectively prevent the surge in criminal activity in the country.
Hinds said these crimes have been committed in Trinidad and Tobago from the birth of the nation and also when the United National Congress (UNC) was in government.
He said statistics from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Unit demonstrated that his motion was flawed.
Hinds said there has been a decrease in crime.
“In respect of murders, whilst murders increased in 2021, 450 of them unfortunately, when compared with 2020 which was 399, the statistics still represent a significant decrease in what occurred in previous years immediately before that,” he said.
He noted there were 519 murders in 2019 and 516 in 2018.
“The data presented shows no indication of any rapid or out and out increase in murders,” he said.
Hinds said with respect to break-ins, there has been a significant decrease in break-ins and robberies.
He said in 2021 there were 1,510 break-ins while in 2020 there were 1,736 break-ins.
He said in 2017 there were 2,176 break-ins and in 2018 there 2,026 and in 2019 there were 2,217.
Hinds said to date in 2022 there have been 357 break-ins.
“Again, Madam Speaker, it does not demonstrate there is any rapid increase in break-ins,” he said.
Hinds said with respect to robberies, in 2017 some 2,913 were recorded.
He said in 2018 there were 3,246, in 2019 there were 3,018, 2020 there were 2,082 and in 2021 there were 1,868.
He said to date in 2022, there have been 494 such cases.
Hinds said the motion knocked the Government but Government members have no powers of arrest.
“If I did, I would have lock up plenty of them but, unfortunately, I don’t!” he said.
He reiterated that the death of a well-known gang leader led to an upsurge in criminal activity recently.
He added that over the past five years (2017 to 2021) the Police Service seized 4,376 illegal firearms.
He said the intelligence-gathering agency said in a meeting that there are about 12,000 illegal firearms in the country.
Hinds said it was his dream to retrieve 6,000 illegal firearms in the next six months.
He said police have seized 153 illegal firearms and arrested 215 people so far.
Hinds said there will be a focus on illegal firearms because they are contributing to 87 per cent of the murders.
He accused the Opposition of being hypocrites for not supporting crime-fighting legislation.
“We talking about crime and I did not hear one word about Ramdeen or Ramlogan. Not one word about EMBD, not one word about LifeSport,” Hinds said. “This country full of a set of hypocrites and this Parliament is part of this country.”
He said Government had brought legislation to intercept calls from the jails.
“We would know who making calls to criminals in the jail and promising them contracts if they win elections, thank God they did not win,” he said.