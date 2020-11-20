THE curtains have come down at MovieTowne Chaguanas.
This after the property owner and the board could not find a resolution to reopen the cinema at the Price Plaza Mall location.
MovieTowne owner Derek Chin told the Express that his board and Endeavour Holdings Limited have been in talks for close to three weeks in order to reach a common ground but that did not happen.
“When we announced the closure on October 11, the landlord called us in to hold discussions but after intense negotiations with them we have been unable to resolve our status at the Chaguanas branch. As a result, MovieTowne has made a final decision to close down permanently and to remove its assets and presence from Price Plaza Mall.”
Chin said after operating for 10 years in the Chaguanas area, it was a difficult to decision to make and he was hoping for a positive outcome.
“What the landlord was not understanding is that the cinema industry is severely being impacted by covid-19 an d the financial constrains caused by the shutdown imposed earlier this year, we cannot afford to go back to the normal rent in a year’s time. It is going to take some time for the industry to rebuild and for patrons to start coming back to the cinemas.”
The MovieTowne owner said that the process of dismantling equipment started from this morning.
Chin reopened the other cinemas at Port of Spain and C3 at San Fernando last Wednesday, after the green light was given by the Prime Minister, for operating at 50 per cent capacity.