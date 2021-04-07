The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries says that at approximately 6:30am today there was an incident at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Limited, Pointe-A-Pierre.
This was as a result of a component failure resulting in a blowout, the Ministry said in a statement.
There are no reports of casualties nor injuries at this time.
The Ministry said the situation was quickly brought under control by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services from the Mon Repos Fire Station, along with NiQuan Ground Managers and officials of the plant who are presently at the location.
The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is in constant contact with NiQuan officials and the public will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is currently setting up a technical team to officially investigate the cause of the incident.
NO ACTIVE DANGER
The Ministry of National Security is also advising that the fire at the site has been contained and there is "no active danger at present to life or property in the immediate vicinity".
No injuries,or damage to State property have been reported and the public is being asked to seek alternative route.
All traffic has been diverted from the TECU building near the Guaracara River, and the Flower Pot Beach near St Margaret's Village.