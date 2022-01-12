No firm decision has been taken regarding the hosting of Carnival-type activities in 2022, says Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.
At the Senate sitting yesterday, Opposition Senator Damian Lyder noted that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had said previously that Carnival 2022 will be the “mother of all Carnivals”.
He asked Mitchell to answer whether the Government has been engaging with Carnival stakeholders and what form Carnival 2022 celebrations could take.
Mitchell said the ministry has been engaging stakeholders on a continuous basis, including the National Carnival Commission, Pan Trinbago, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA), Tourism Trinidad Ltd, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd, the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters’ Association and representatives of Chutney Soca Stakeholders.
“Following several discussions and review of proposals, in the context of the rapidly changing circumstances associated with and arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the arrival of new variants and current elevated levels of infection and hospitalisation, no firm decision has yet been taken regarding the hosting of Carnival-type activities in 2022. However, we expect that a decision will be forthcoming in the near future,” said Mitchell.
Lyder asked if any promoters will receive any sponsorship from the Government or Government institutions but Senate president Christine Kangaloo said that question did not arise.
Asked by Lyder if the venues used for Carnival will be considered safe zones, Mitchell said “pre-determined, pre-approved” safe zone-type venues were proposed.
Lyder asked if the minister would admit that the Attorney General’s statement that 2022 Carnival would be the mother of all Carnivals was misleading.
Kangaloo disallowed the question.
Speaking at the UNC virtual meeting on Monday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said what was more important was to save lives, adding that Carnival events would create “super-spreader” cases.