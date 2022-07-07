GUNMEN ambushed and executed a Fyzabad man on Thursday.
Two men with handguns emerged from a vehicle and shot Cornata Felix multiple times until he collapsed near the road and died.
The incident occurred at Sewlal Trace, a short distance away from where Felix, 35, resided.
Security camera footage of the killing is in the hands of the police.
The footage showed that at 11.15 a.m. a white Nissan AD wagon pulled up behind a Nissan B-15 that was parked roadside.
Two men armed with firearms and clad in black clothing emerged from the backseat of the AD wagon and walked to the Nissan B-15.
Moments later, the armed men opened fire on the Nissan-15 from which Felix emerged from the driver’s seat.
Felix ran a few metres, and the armed men pursued him, continuing with the gunfire.
When Felix collapsed, the gunmen returned to the vehicle in which they pulled up and it sped off.
Officers of the Fyzabad Police Station and Homicide Region III have responded.
The motive for the killing has not yet been established.