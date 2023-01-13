A TAXI-driver standing near the corner of St John’s Road and the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine near Scotia Bank was shot and killed in full view of commuters and bank customers yesterday.
Police said that around 4.30 p.m. Jason Anthony Cudjoe, 46 of Ridgewood Terrace, St Augustine was at the corner standing outside his car awaiting passengers when a Nissan Tiida with four men stopped near him.
Four got out and two opened fire on him.
Struck several times to the body, Cudjoe fell to the ground and died on the spot.
Commuters along the Eastern Main Road and users of the bank’s ATM heard the gunshots and called the police.
Officers of the St Joseph Police Station responded and were later joined by officers of the Region Two Homicide Bureau.
Police on the scene yesterday said that they could not immediately arrive at a motive as Cudjoe was not someone they knew to be involved in any sort of legal activity.
“This is a mystery so far,” said a senior officer on the scene.
The toll stood at 21 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was, 20.