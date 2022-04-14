With less than a week until the full reopening of all schools, the Ministry of Health says there’s still no firm date of delivery of the promised paediatric Covid-19 vaccines for pupils ages five to 11.
However, while providing an update on the procurement of paediatric Pfizer vaccines from Spain, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday said progress has made with the indemnity agreement.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh said, “I did say that we had sent the draft donation agreement to the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs for positive vetting. That agreement has been positively vetted and is in the process of being signed by both parties. Spain has already signed off. We’ll be signing off either today (Wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday).
“In conjunction with that, we are also working on the indemnification agreement which is a legal document. That is being worked on in tandem. We are not doing it sequentially, to save time. And, also at the same time, we have also started to work on the logistics to bring the vaccines in. We still don’t have a firm date but all of these activities are going on,” he added.
Last month, Deyalsingh revealed the Government will receive a donation of 40,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine specifically for children ages five to 11.
Yesterday he said these vaccines will expire either in October or November. Nevertheless, the show will go on, as schools are set to reopen on Tuesday.
Deyalsingh revealed that, to date, 55,423 children ages 12 to 18 have been fully vaccinated. This equates to 61 per cent of the 12-to-18 cohort, he said.
The Pfizer vaccines have been available for this cohort since August 2021.
When asked if he felt comfortable about the vaccination rates among children under 18 who would have been eligible for vaccination, Deyalsingh said, “Once secondary schools went back out, we noted there was no serious spike in cases, and we are taking a very cautious approach now with other children in other age groups.
“Keeping children home so long, I mean some of them have been out of school for two years. All sorts of long-term effects on their general well-being, not only health; social well-being, psychological well-being. All these factors have to be taken into account and we at Health (Ministry) understand that and we fully support the decision made by the Ministry of Education based on a risk-and-reward situation that the rewards significantly outweigh the risks.”
At present, the national vaccination rate stands at 50.7 per cent.