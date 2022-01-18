A man has been charged with larceny by trick after he was allegedly paid over $65,000 but failed to deliver the gym equipment he promised.
Antonio Whittier was arrested while conducting sales at a bakery in St Joseph on January 12.
He appeared before justice of the peace Stephen Young last week and was placed on $150,000 bail for the larceny by trick charge laid by corporal Liverpool of the Fraud Squad.
Whittier, 49 of Market Street Extension, St Joseph is expected to face a magistrate on February 7.
In December 2020, the accused allegedly encouraged and led a man to believe that he would procure gym equipment for him at a reduced cost, from his overseas employer, an international cruise line operator.
It is alleged that by the use of a series of photographs, WhatsApp messages and other documents, the accused convinced the victim to purchase the items, as the cruise ship was reducing operations as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and was selling off a large quantity of gym equipment at a reduced price.
The victim allegedly made several payments amounting to $65,500, with the expectation that the equipment would be delivered when the accused returned to the country in February 2021.
On making his final payment, the victim allegedly lost contact with the accused and was unable to locate him. A report was made to the Fraud Squad in August 2021.
Inspector Samuel and Sergeant Basarath, conducted investigations into the matter which revealed the accused was not employed on a cruise ship and never left the country.