Brian Manning’s recent nuptials has not slowed him down in executing his duties as Member of Parliament for San Fernando East.
Manning married former media executive Shelly Dass at Stollmeyer’s Castle Queen’s Park West on Saturday.
While most newlyweds would be off on a honeymoon, Manning on Monday afternoon distributed food hampers, food vouchers, as well as devices to young constituents, and awards to the top SEA and CSEC performers of the schools from his constituency.
The initiative was launched at Manning’s constituency office located at 10A Navet Road, San Fernando.
Manning said, “We are here to assist the vulnerable families in this constituency.”
“We are going to assist around 800 families this Christmas season. It is about the spirit of giving and that is what our constituency office is all about. As I’ve said in the very beginning since I had started in this constituency it is all about representation. We are going to represent the people of this constituency so they can live good, decent lives,” he said.
Explaining the criteria used to distribute some of the items, Manning said the devices went to some of the best performing students in his consistituency.
He noted food hampers were given to some of the more vulnerable families from the area his office has been communicating with for the past few weeks.
He said, “In some instances, we will go out into the constituency to distribute hampers, but for the most part we will be doing it at various locations within the constituency.”
According to Manning, there will be various food drives. One is scheduled to take place at the Pleasantville Community Centre, but the dates and times of the drives will be announced on a subsequent date.
Manning has followed in his father’s footsteps; the late Patrick Manning, into politics and told the media the only way to honour his father’s legacy is by living some of the values he lived.
He said, “He always believed that in this job your primary purpose is to assist the people. To help people to be better, to help people do what they want to do, and to offer a helping hand. And that is what we have always dedicated ourselves to.....that is what this constituency office is about and that is what my time in public office is going to be about.”
The media was curious about Manning’s swift return to the job after his nuptials on Saturday and wondered how come the minister chose to forgo time with his new bride.
He said, “Unfortunately, people would have needs and it is my job to assist those in need, so sometimes it requires some personal sacrifice. I would have a break over the Christmas season, hopefully soon because the Lord knows I need one, but today we are back at it, at work.”
Manning said his wife is doing well but recovering from all of the hard work that went into planning their wedding.
He says he and his wife plan to spend the holidays quietly.
Manning’s Christmas wish is to have the people of Trinidad and Tobago be more aware of those that might be in need.
He said, “It is not just about us. God did not put all of us on this earth to just look out for ourselves. Sometimes we really have to reach out and help those who may need assistance during this time of year or any time of year. Sometimes we all need assistance.”