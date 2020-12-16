speeding

Forty-Two motorists were ticketed on Tuesday.

A road safety and regulation exercises were conducted in Guapo,

Fyzabad and Cedros on December 15th by officers of the South-Western Division Traffic Unit (SWDTU). Tickets were issued for the following offences.

 30 for speeding

 Three for no children’s booster seats

 Nine for failing to wear seatbelts, having no horns, defective tyres and damaged registration identification plates.

According to a statement from the TTPS, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has mandated an increase in road policing activities across the country at this time as part of

nationwide anti-crime initiatives during the Christmas season.

The TTPS has recorded a 25% decrease in fatal road traffic accidents as compared to the same period last year.

