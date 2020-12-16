Forty-Two motorists were ticketed on Tuesday.
A road safety and regulation exercises were conducted in Guapo,
Fyzabad and Cedros on December 15th by officers of the South-Western Division Traffic Unit (SWDTU). Tickets were issued for the following offences.
30 for speeding
Three for no children’s booster seats
Nine for failing to wear seatbelts, having no horns, defective tyres and damaged registration identification plates.
According to a statement from the TTPS, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has mandated an increase in road policing activities across the country at this time as part of
nationwide anti-crime initiatives during the Christmas season.
The TTPS has recorded a 25% decrease in fatal road traffic accidents as compared to the same period last year.