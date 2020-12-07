The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has advised that the disruption in Internet service to various customers has resulted from damage to submarine telecommunications fibre optic cables located between St Vincent and Grenada, in the region of the Kick' em Jenny volcano.
According to TATT, the incident has partially affected the total international data and Internet bandwidth available to some of the telecommunication and subscription-based television broadcasters in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).
TATT said that while every effort is being made to repair the damaged submarine cables in the shortest time possible, in the interim subscribers may experience slow browsing and data speeds for Internet access and mobile data, where the content resides outside of T&T. Additionally, subscribers may not be able to access some Cable TV channels.
Currently, the situation is actively being followed by TATT in conjunction with the affected service providers, and updates will be made available as soon as more information comes to hand.