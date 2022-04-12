VIKASH Samaroo was bathing near the shore at Indian Bay, Mayaro, when a wave crashed and dragged him into the sea where he disappeared.
Unable to swim, Samaroo, 21, screamed for help, but the choppy waves separated him from his relatives and other beach goers who attempted a rescue.
This was the account of his last moments before he was swept out to sea given by Samaroo’s pregnant wife and mother of their two-year-old son, Britney Lakeram.
In an interview on Monday, Lakeram lamented that there were no lifeguards on duty who may have been able to save him.
“The lifeguard booth is there at Indian Bay but no guard were on duty”, she said.
Lakeram was hopeful that on Sunday he would still be found alive, but after more than 24 hours without him, she no longer feels hopeful.
“My brother told me that he saw Vikash in the shallow side, and a wave dragged him in. He tried to swim out but could not make it. He said he saw a wave hold and carry him inside. You could not see him (Vikash) after the wave flipped him over. Yesterday I was hopeful. Today I do not have hope. It is very hard. I still cannot believe he is gone”, she said.
Samaroo, 21, of Savannah Drive Extension, Carapichaima, was employed in roof installation.
Lakeram, who is five months pregnant with their second child, said that she and Samaroo were teenage sweethearts.
On Saturday, the family went to Mayaro with her brother, Preston Lakeram, 15, Enish Boodram, 14, and other relatives to conduct repairs on a beach house near Indian Bay.
The next day they were liming on the beach when tragedy struck shortly before midday.
Lakeram recalled, “It was a family lime. He (Samaroo) went into the water with his son, then came out and gave me the child. He went into back into the water with my cousin and younger brother. My brother found the water was pulling him in. We heard him bawling ‘Come and help him, come and help him.’ My cousin tried to help him but the waves separate the two of them. My cousin got washed more out to the front (of the beach) and my husband got pulled to the back with the waves. He cannot swim nor float. He was begging for help.”
She said a soldier, who had a leg injury, attempted to enter the water but the waves were too rough.
“One of the soldier’s feet was broken and he was limping. Even if he went in the water to help, he might have drowned too”, said the wife.
Lakeram said one of her uncles also tried to enter the water and save Samaroo, but after the wave flipped Samaroo, he was not seen again.
She said other beach goers joined the search for her husband, but he was not found.
The soldier contacted the Mayaro police and 20 minutes later officers responded, and in turn, they contacted a unit of the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard took a description of him and they walked along the shore lines. No divers went out up to this day. No Coast Guard went into the water. They were out of the water. I am very disappointed about that. They did not even helpful to even go into the water to see if they could find the body, if it was under water”, she said.
Captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambarath and team member Bholanath Sooklal joined the search for Samaroo on Monday.
Rambharath said that the team’s search was done from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. approximately 1,000 metres from the area where Samaroo disappeared without any sighting of a body.
Rambharath said that the team would return on Tuesday to continue the search from daybreak.
Lakeram described her husband as a fun and kind person, who loved to enjoy himself, was never violent, and make the best of every moment.