Seventy-seven people were ticketed for failing to wear a face mask while in public on Thursday.
The were ticketed during a police road safety enforcement exercise.
During the same exercise two men were arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.
One of the men was 124 milligrammes over the legal limit which is 35 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitre of breath.
The two men appeared virtually before the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court today and were fined $1,500 and $750 respectively.
During the same exercise, 131 persons were ticketed for various traffic violations such as failing to wear seat belts, defective fittings and failing to comply among others.
The exercise, conducted in the Valencia district, was coordinated by Snr Supt Ethelbert Aguilal and supervised by Sgts Leon, Johnson, Garcia and Cpl Narine, along with officers of the Valencia Police Post and Sangre Grande Traffic Section.