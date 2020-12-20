Seventeen persons were arrested for various offences by officers of the Central Division during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Couva district, in the early hours of Friday.
Officers went to a night club at Perseverance, Couva, where they arrested 12 persons for breach of the Covid Regulations. The individuals, of the Couva and California districts, were also ticketed for failing to wear a face mask.
At an apartment building at Lisas Gardens, Couva, they arrested a 30-year-old man for
possession of a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition. At that same location, a 26-year-old man was held for possession of a quantity of cocaine.
As the exercise continued, officers arrested three other persons related to ongoing investigations into reports of robbery with violence and kidnapping.
The exercise, coordinated by Snr. Supt. Simon, Supt. Ramphal, Supt. Pierre, ASP Gibbs and Insps. Ragoo and Alexander, included officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department, the Central Division Task Force, Area South and the Couva Warrants
Branch.