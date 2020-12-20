policecar

Seventeen persons were arrested for various offences by officers of the Central Division during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Couva district, in the early hours of Friday.

Officers went to a night club at Perseverance, Couva, where they arrested 12 persons for breach of the Covid Regulations. The individuals, of the Couva and California districts, were also ticketed for failing to wear a face mask.

At an apartment building at Lisas Gardens, Couva, they arrested a 30-year-old man for

possession of a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition. At that same location, a 26-year-old man was held for possession of a quantity of cocaine.

As the exercise continued, officers arrested three other persons related to ongoing investigations into reports of robbery with violence and kidnapping.

The exercise, coordinated by Snr. Supt. Simon, Supt. Ramphal, Supt. Pierre, ASP Gibbs and Insps. Ragoo and Alexander, included officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department, the Central Division Task Force, Area South and the Couva Warrants

Branch.

Deyalsingh: Covid vaccine by end of March

BY March next year, Trinidad and Tobago may receive its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines.

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the first quarter of next year, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the country will be in a position to begin receiving, storing and distributing the vaccine to the population.

Vaccinated people still need to prove they are Covid-negative

Even if a person has been administered a Covid-19 vaccine in another country, if he or she intends to enter Trinidad and Tobago, the person will be required to show Covid-negative status.

That position was announced by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he updated the country on its current position with regard to the Covid-19 virus.

Deyalsingh said on Wednesday he, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, began reaching out to regional and international experts and based on those consultations, it was decided that everyone wanting to enter the country will need to undergo a PCR test.

Harris makes transplant history

FOR most of us, Novem­ber 17 was just another random day in a year we would prefer to put behind us.

But for former Express columnist Michael Harris, who had been on life-­saving dialysis for two years, that day represented a new lease on life after he underwent a ­living donor kidney transplant.

Crisis far from over

Over the last ten months, the labour markets in the Caribbean and Latin America have regressed at least ten years and the crisis is far from over.

This from Vinícius Pinheiro, International Labour Organisation (ILO) regional director, as he presented the new edition of the annual Labour Overview report, which features the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 crisis in Lima, Peru earlier this week.