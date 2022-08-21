NO MORE HOPE

INSIDE the single room of an unfinished wooden house, on a dirty mattress surrounded by cardboard boxes containing all the possessions of her short life, the bruised body of a seven-year-old girl was found on Friday night.
Left in underwear and a colourful top, McKenzie Hope Rechia had been covered by a piece of cloth. Her face was swollen, and there was a bruise to the left side of her neck.
She had been on that bare mattress for at least six hours.
The house, built at the end of a long, muddy track off #7 Road, Palo Seco, had no electricity supply.
And she lived there with her mother, a school dropout who gave birth at age 17 and who struggled with a mental disorder.
A woman close to the child is said to have confessed to killing her by strangulation after a beating.
The woman is now in police custody, while the process of autopsy, determining cause of death, and homicide investigation proceeds.
Investigators believe Hope was left in the house by a woman who locked the door behind her, and went away with a male friend to have ice cream.
What happened
Police are attempting to verify the story told by the 25-year-old woman, who said that, at 4 p.m. on Friday, she left with a male friend who came to take her to a supermarket.
She then went for a drive, had ice cream and then requested to be taken to a mosque in Pranz Garden, Claxton Bay, where she asked to speak with the imam.
It was there the woman made a confession, police were told.
She asked the religious leader to accompany her back to the house.
The imam went to the home accessible only by footpath, and unlocked the door.
He shone a flashlight in, and onto the body of the child who appeared to be sleeping.
He contacted the police.
A team of officers from the Santa Flora Police Station responded.
The woman was detained at the scene.
Her male friend, a 40-year-old of La Brea, was also interviewed by police.
He said he picked up the woman and was told that the child was staying at a relative’s home in Tarodale near San Fernando.
He said he was not aware the child was dead until the woman confessed to the imam.
Police said she appeared to be suffering from a mental illness.
Shock and sadness
The Sunday Express visited the home yesterday where neighbours and family members expressed shock and anger. The woman did not appear distressed, they said.
Hope’s grandmother, Brenda Persad, cried as she remembered the last moments she spent with the little girl.
“I work as a security guard and all my children and grandchildren stayed with me here in my house on Thursday night. I woke up to organise for work yesterday and I watched Hope sleeping. I told my daughters I going to work and I love them. That was the last time I saw my grandchild. She was my first and she was my everything,” she said.
Persad, 47, said she returned home that evening and asked for Hope. She was told that the child’s mother had taken her home that morning, still asleep and wrapped in a sheet.
“They live in a little house I helped her build inside the road so I didn’t think about going in to check Hope because I know her mother takes good care of her. I was told that her mother walked out to the road around 4 p.m. and asked for a cigarette. She was smoking the cigarette and crying, but she didn’t say anything,” Persad recalled.
It was not until the police vehicle arrived later that night that Persad knew something had happened to Hope.
“I went there and I watched my grandchild on the mattress. She looked like she was sleeping. I couldn’t believe it,” she wailed.
Persad said the 25-year-old suspect had dropped out of school at age 15. She said relatives tried talking to her about the lifestyle she had chosen, but she became uncontrollable.
“I tried my best as a single parent to give all my children a good life. This girl got pregnant and had a child at 17 and the father was never around. He never came back after she got pregnant,” she said.
Persad said she helped in raising Hope and made sure she attended school.
She said the young mother never showed signs of having a mental disorder until 2016, when her second child died from a lung infection.
“She was normal until 2016 when that little boy died in her arms. He was two months old and she went into a deep depression. She went into the psychiatric ward and was treated. Then she appeared to be okay around Hope,” she said.
But relatives recalled moments when the woman would appear withdrawn and frustrated. “Not long ago she said she just fed up of life and wanted to kill herself but we never really thought she would hurt Hope. This is something we never expected,” a relative said.
Dark world
Hope would have celebrated her eighth birthday on October 8.
Persad blamed social media for influencing the woman, saying she would spend a long time reading about black magic and would “suddenly go dark”.
She said the woman would hit the child but never seriously hurt her.
The woman was being held at the Santa Flora Police Station yesterday.
Persad said, “I want justice for my grandchild’s death. She did not deserve this. I don’t care about that woman, she killed the child now she has to pay for it.”
The Sunday Express spoke with a senior police investigator who said the woman had been treated in the past for schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally.
Schizophrenia may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behaviour that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling, according to medical research.
And although people with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment, the woman had not been treated since 2016.
Hope’s body was removed from the scene by undertakers in heavy rainfall, at around midnight on Friday while her killer watched in handcuffs.
An autopsy is to be performed to determine how Hope died.