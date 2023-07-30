Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and China's Ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu

 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and China's Ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu 

The Ministry of Health is advising the public that the Public Health Regulations [2019 Novel Coronavirus, will end at midnight on July 31. As such, the wearing of masks at all public and private hospitals and medical clinics will no longer be mandatory.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the end of the global pandemic on May 5, declaring it an established and ongoing health issue, which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

The Ministry of Health reminded the public, particularly the vulnerable, to continue to maintain the principles and practice of good hygiene, such as hand washing and social distancing when ill.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police going beyond the call, says senior cop

Police going beyond the call, says senior cop

Police are under pressure to protect people in communities plagued by crime.

But they are going above and beyond the call of duty to respond.

This according to Sgt Telly Denoon of the St Joseph Police Station, who spoke at a community meeting in Spring Village, Valsayn, on Wednesday.

‘Cellphone jammers not enough to block calls from prisoners’

‘Cellphone jammers not enough to block calls from prisoners’

Cellphone jammers inside the country’s prisons are not enough to stop criminals behind bars from sending messages to others on the outside.

This is the view of senior prison officials who tell the Sunday Express that even though the jammers (which they say are operational) are used to block signals from cellphones within the prisons, other interception technologies are needed for the system to be effective.

Fraud Squad probes prison loans

Fraud Squad probes prison loans

The Fraud Squad is investiga­ting allegations of a moneylending scheme for profit being operated by an executive mem­ber of the Prison Officers Association (POA), using a commercial bank account unre­lated to the POA to issue loans to prison officers.

GARY GOES AFTER BLISS

GARY GOES AFTER BLISS

The scandal surrounding the withdrawal of the police commissioner’s merit list and the prevention of Gary Griffith’s return as top cop two years ago is heading to court.

Griffith’s attorneys have signalled their intention to go after former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad for misfeasance in public office.

‘The Prettiest Little Town’ once

‘The Prettiest Little Town’ once

Avinash Latchman prayed as he lay trapped in darkness for three hours, pinned beneath 20 tonnes of sugarcane that had dislodged from a trailer which overturned at Craignish Village in Princes Town.

The 21-year-old Hindustan mechanic begged that his life be spared as he waited to be rescued, his legs ensnared in the crushed cabin of the truck that he and a co-worker had been driving at the time.

Recommended for you