The Ministry of Health is advising the public that the Public Health Regulations [2019 Novel Coronavirus, will end at midnight on July 31. As such, the wearing of masks at all public and private hospitals and medical clinics will no longer be mandatory.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the end of the global pandemic on May 5, declaring it an established and ongoing health issue, which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
The Ministry of Health reminded the public, particularly the vulnerable, to continue to maintain the principles and practice of good hygiene, such as hand washing and social distancing when ill.