Naparima Member of Parliament Rodney Charles has taken National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to task for what he termed Hinds’ “shameless abdication of ministerial responsibility”.
In a statement on Monday, Charles stated that Hinds is the first National Security Minister whose job is not ensuring citizens’ safety and security.
Charles drew reference to TV6’s Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed bringing it to Hinds attention on Monday’s edition of the programmed, that his duty as National Security Minister is to ensure as best as humanly possible that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago feel safe and secure, first and foremost, and by that measurement he’s a failure.
In response to Fazeer’s comment, Hinds said: “No, my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure. My duty is to ensure that those organisations and agencies that are responsible for the public’s safety, border security, that they are clear about what the people through the Government’s policy is, that they are provided with the resources that they need, and that I lend encouragement and general support to them, that’s my duty.”
Charles said that based on Hinds’ response, we are now witnessing a level of incompetence and benighted idiocy never before seen in a TT National Security Minister.
“Hinds is clearly oblivious to the fact that our National Security arms report to him. If they are not achieving their fundamental mandate of providing security for our citizenry under his tenure, then it is his duty as the responsible Minister to resign forthwith.”
He noted that the most obvious measure of Hinds’ ministerial performance is whether citizens feel safe and secure, and that everything else is secondary to that overriding goal.
Stating that at the moment no one feels safe, which means that Hinds has failed miserably, Charles said: “With 62 murders already for 2022, we are, under Hinds’ leadership, well on track for over 600 murders this year.
“Between Hinds’ escalating murder rates and Deyalsingh’s (Terrence) Covid deaths, funeral homes are a thriving business.”
That said, Charles noted that a National Security Minister must provide visionary leadership, including necessary resources to security arms, which will inspire personnel under him to perform optimally by among other things increasing crime detection rates, lessening murders and reducing prison recidivism rates, thereby providing a much safer environment.
“Ministers who do not understand that the buck stops with them are abdicators. They are incapable of providing the leadership required in these perilous times where everyone is at risk including children and young women at home, at work, using public transport or going about their daily lives.
“Minister Hinds must be reminded that his Ministry’s current Vision and Mission statements are:
“To be at the pinnacle of public safety and security delivery” and
“To advance national development by creating a safer and more secure society through enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders, intelligence-based decision-making and strengthened inter-agency structures and systems.”
“If Hinds cannot deliver on his Ministry’s Vision and Mission in quantifiable ways like reducing this year’s murder rate by ten percent compared to last year’s or eliminating gun prevalence measurably; then Hinds must admit his ineffectiveness, resign and save TT from his incompetence, cluelessness, lack of vision and monumental ineptitude,” Charles said.