For a second consecutive year, there will be no National Awards in Trinidad and Tobago on Republic Day.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Cheryl Lala, communications adviser to President Paula-Mae Weekes, stated that the Office of the President received no information with respect to the awards.
“To date, the Office of the President has received no list of National Award recipients for either 2020 or 2021.
“If and when we do, the health regulations in force at that time will inform what type of ceremony, if any, will be held,” stated Lala via e-mail.
Newspaper advertisements had earlier this year invited the public to nominate citizens for the awards.
The national awards were shifted from Independence Day on August 31 to Republic Day annually under former president Anthony Carmona in 2017.
The change came after Carmona wrote to stakeholders about why he found September 24 to be a more appropriate day for the awards ceremony.
The Express sent questions to Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga yesterday, and he responded: “When the Office of the President took the decision to postpone the awards ceremony indefinitely last year, it was as a result of the impact of Covid-19. I can only assume that the virus continues to impact that decision and the National Awards Committee as the body which oversees the nomination process.”