There is no need for a forensic investigation into the financial operations of Trinidad and Tobago’s embassy in Belgium, said Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
She was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Tuesday, on whether a forensic investigation had been launched.
Gopee-Scoon, who was deputising for Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, said the T&T embassy was in a very advanced stage of transitioning to another bank account with BNP Paribas Fortis, which had been designated to open an account with the embassy by the federal authorities in Belgium.
She said the Trinidad and Tobago missions in Belgium, Venezuela, Panama and Canada had to change banks, and the High Commission in Nigeria was considering making banking changes.
With respect to the embassy in Belgium, she said the embassy had fulfilled requests from the new bank by completing the client legal entity documentation; provided the specimen signatures of the signatories to the account; completed customer relationship agreements of each signatory to the account; verification of identification cards; and an online interview with a representative of the bank.
“In the interim, until all new arrangements are in place with this bank, alternative arrangements for payment of salaries and bills have been made,” Gopee-Scoon said.
She said T&T complied with all of the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force, which resulted in the organisation delisting this country in February 2020.
Pointing out that it was therefore a false premise to state that the closure of the bank account of the T&T embassy in Brussels was part of the European Union’s measures to mitigate any money laundering risk, Gopee-Scoon said as a result of new banking protocols in Belgium, many embassies and/or foreign missions had been adversely affected, and many foreign missions in Belgium had been required to close their existing banking accounts and make new banking arrangements.
She added that T&T was not unique in its current challenges, which were expected to be temporary and short term in duration.
Gopee-Scoon said that recognising the banking challenges faced by foreign missions, the Federal Public Service—Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation—of the Kingdom of Belgium in March 2023 informed that the law on basic banking services (of November 8, 2020, as revised on September 25, 2022) was amended to allow diplomatic and consular missions to open bank accounts to make payments under specific conditions as provided for in the Royal Decree on implementation.
She added that because of the new banking protocols, a new legislative framework had to be established in Belgium, which led to the creation of a Chamber of Basic Banking Services of the Federal Public Service that will designate a credit institution as a provider of basic banking services to embassies.
“Thus, there is no need for a forensic investigation into our embassy’s financial operations, and no such investigation has been, or will be, launched as a result of this issue,” she said.
Changes in Caracas, Panama
Gopee-Scoon said the bank account of the embassy of T&T in Caracas was closed by the Bank of America in December 2017 due to a general de-risking exercise, removing embassies located in Caracas from the client list, following the levying of additional sanctions and financial regulations related to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States, the European Union, Canada, and action taken by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
She said the T&T mission in Panama was also advised by letter dated June 6, 2018, from the Bank of Nova Scotia that the agreement for maintaining its savings account would cease. She said prior to the letter of June 6, the mission was required to make consecutive transfers to the accounts of staff and service providers, and these frequent transfers may have been the reason for the Bank of Nova Scotia’s decision to cease the bank account.
Gopee-Scoon said the matter was fully resolved with the opening of an account at another bank in Panama in July 2019.
In response to another question from Mark, Gopee-Scoon said once the embassy faced questions, it did not wait until a “crisis was on their hands and then realise we have no banking accounts, and they would have gone ahead to ensure that there is the smooth running of financial operations in Panama, and also to accommodate Venezuela”.
“Once they recognised they were being interrogated for the depositing of monies into accounts of persons in Caracas, they moved ahead to open an account elsewhere to ensure that there were smooth operations in banking in Panama,” she said.
A question from Mark on whether T&T was under any investigation by the US Department of Justice, on the possibility of the T&T embassy being used for money laundering by the regime in Venezuela, was disallowed by Senate President Nigel DeFreitas.
Gopee-Scoon said the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago in Ottawa, Canada, was notified in October 2022 by the Bank of Montreal of the intention to close the mission’s bank account, and an account was opened at another bank in February 2023.
She said the High Commission for Trinidad and Tobago in Abuja, Nigeria, was considering changing banks due to the introduction of charges by its current service provider. She said the other missions whose bank accounts had been closed or faced closure had thus opened new bank accounts.