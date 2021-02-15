No one above the law

National Security Minister Stuart Young said there are currently two active investigations into the allegations of police abuse surrounding the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, two key suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharat.
Both Morris and Balcon succumbed to injuries they allegedly sustained while in police custody.
Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Ministry of National Security on Monday, Young said that on Sunday, without naming the newspaper, the country awoke to see one of its daily newspapers publish a most disturbing report of what was alleged to have taken place with respect to Morris.
“Over the weekend we also saw surfacing on social media what appears to be an autopsy report with respect to Mr Morris. If what is said in that newspaper report of yesterday, that there is a video recording of what may have taken place with respect to Mr Morris whilst in police custody, I would expect that whoever is in possession of that video recording or recordings, would take it to the relevant authorities for a proper and thorough investigation into the circumstance of what is reported to have been on this video recording or recordings.
He said in light of what has been playing out in the public domain, he convened a meeting today with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the three Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police, Jacob, Lewis and Archie, to get an account from them regarding the allegations surrounding the deaths of Morris and Balcon.
“I was informed firstly, that there was an active ongoing investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA). I was also told that the following were the steps taken by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) with respect to an investigation into the circumstances:
The Professional Standards Bureau in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is an active participant in an investigation.
Investigators from the Northern and North Eastern Divisions, the two divisions where Morris and Balcon resided, were appointed.
Officers from the Homicide Division have also appointed to be part of the police investigation body.
As of this morning, some 10 t0 12 reports generated by the police coming out of these investigations, have been sent to the PCA.
Police officers were reported to have sustained injuries in the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of Morris and Balcon.
Young said at this stage he cannot say what took place, nor was he provided with any report in writing as to what takes place in the conduct of the investigations
“From what I understand, there are active police investigations and the PCA investigation that is also taking place.”
He said when he asked the frontal question as to whether the police or any aspect of the units within the police service, have been provided with any videos, in particular the videos that seem to be reported by that newspaper, he was told no, and that the police did not have those videos in their possession.
“I was also told when I asked what happens going forward in the future, I was told that SORT, IATF, and Guard and Emergency Branch are going to be some of the next units to be provided with body cameras by the Commissioner of Police.”
“What I was provided with are the details of the internal police investigation currently taking place and the composition of the teams of the police service who are looking into the matter surrounding the death of these two individuals.
“Subsequent to that, I had a telephone conversation with the director of the Police Complaint Authority to ascertain whether the Police Complaints Authority is doing any investigation into these matters, and I was informed by Director West (David) that they in fact are.
Young said it must be noted the PCA is an independent body established under an Act of Parliament, which gives it the power to investigate any form of misconduct by police officers.
“So the Government should not interfere but we’re there to resource it,” Young said.
He then outlined some of the tenets as outlined in the PCA Act.
“Section 19 of the Act sets out very clearly the independence of the Authority, and that the Authority is not subject to the direction or control of any other person in the performance of its functions under section 21, and the exercise of its powers under section 22.
“That is why all I did was place a call to the director of the PCA, merely to establish whether what I’ve been told is in fact so and the PCA are already actively investigating these incidents.
The National Security Minister noted that no one is above the law and that everyone is subject to the parameters of the law, including police officers.