TWO men killed while attempting to break into the home of a Barataria businessman remained unidentified up to last night.
Police said around 4 a.m. Tuesday the businessman who operates a dry goods retail business at his Don Miguel Road, Extension home awoke to loud banging noises at his front door.
He checked his CCTV (closed-circuit television cameras) set up outside his home and saw six men outside. He later told officers one had a gun while the others were trying to break open a wooden door.
He withdrew a licensed gun and opened fire in the direction of the intruders following which he called the police.
Three of the men were struck.
Police said in the melee one of the shot suspects ran off while two others are believed to have been taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by their cohorts but died shortly after.
While responding to the businessman’s call, police said they picked up one of the bandits seen not far from the businessman’s home with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital where he remained under police guard up to last night.