THE country will have to wait until January 31, next year—2023—for a new Commissioner of Police, as the process to select a top cop will not be completed until then.
The Police Service Commission, in a statement yesterday, said the reason for the delay is that more time is needed for the thorough vetting of all candidates.
The Police Service Commission advertised earlier this year for a suitable candidate to fill the post of Commissioner of Police, with June 30 as the deadline for applicants.
Among those who applied were former commissioner of police Gary Griffith and Supt Anand Ramesar.
The Commission originally said in a media release dated July 8, this year that it anticipated the recruitment and selection process for a Commissioner of Police would be completed by the end of this year.
It explained that it has begun vetting applicants but now requires more time to ensure all are thoroughly screened.
“The Commission has commenced the process of vetting of all candidates as is required under the applicable law and governing the process for the establishment of an Order-of-Merit List for the office of Commissioner of Police. Unfortunately, this process is now not expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Additional time has become necessary to ensure for a proper and in-depth security vetting of candidates,” according to the statement.
The Commission said it anticipates that it will require another month to complete the process as such it has extended the date for the completion of the selection process for a Commissioner of Police to January 31, 2023.
The Commission which comprises Retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones, Maxine Attong, Ian Kevin Ramdhanie, Maxine King and Rajiv Persad was appointed last year in November after the previous Commission collapsed.
The appointment of a Commissioner of Police has been mired in controversy after the Merit List from the 2021 recruitment exercise was withdrawn.
Since then there have been allegations and accusations about the perceived involvement of the Prime Minister in the imbroglio and against former Commissioner Gary Griffith.