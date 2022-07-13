Up in arms over the non-payment of overtime and other allowances, Immigration officers at Piarco International Airport are taking action “consistent with their rights as free men and women”, says president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste.
Opposition Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed at the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday that there was chaos at the Airport on Monday night.
He said out of a staff of 16 to 20 Immigration officers, only one turned up for work.
“Our citizens, tourists are lining up in tears, in pain, in trauma in the airport, waiting on one Immigration officer to see them,” Moonilal said. “It is a shame in the airport that people who travelled hours and hours on a plane, you’re tired, you have children and baby crying and they’re in this airport for hours and hours,” he added.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Baptiste said he would not describe the workers’ action as industrial action, given that overtime work is not compulsory.
“The workers made some decisions on their own. It was nothing about industrial action. Simple put, these workers would have said enough is enough. I am not going to work overtime if I am not paid. I am not going to be driving my vehicle and using it to perform my duties if I am not being reimbursed,” he said.
Baptiste said some Immigration officers have not been paid overtime since 2019.
He said more than half of the positions within the Immigration Division were still vacant, resulting in Immigration officers at Piarco International Airport being required to work additional shifts.
“These workers have been working and they have not been paid their overtime going back to as far as 2019. You know what it is to be working three years overtime, you’re leaving your family and going to work and when your wife asks you where is the overtime pay, you have absolutely nothing to show for it? They just keep making these claims and it is not being processed...,” Baptiste said.
‘Workers are not slaves’
Baptiste also said “travelling officers” within the Division are not being paid allowances.
“They are expected to keep and maintain a vehicle in the performance of their duties. What they are supposed to get in return is an upkeep allowance and they are also supposed to be reimbursed travelling expenses for their vehicle. Again, these workers have been owed their upkeep and travel allowance dating back to December 2021,” Baptiste said.
Baptiste also said some Immigration workers have been employed for up to nine years and have not been appointed to permanent positions.
He added: “Workers are not slaves. A person can’t work and not be paid. A person can’t be working long hours, extra hours, leaving their parents, leaving their families and not be paid. And this is why the workers have said enough is enough.”
And from my understanding, some workers have said they are not going to be coming out and doing these extra duties where they are not being paid. That’s just what any free person is entitled to do.”