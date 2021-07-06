Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says it has come to his attention that there are persons who are planning a protest by way of a motorcade on Friday.
The CoP notes that for such an event to take place, those persons need to get the necessary permission from the Office of the Commissioner of Police. He advises that such permission will not be granted at this time as the country is in a State of Emergency, dealing with an invisible enemy, Covid-19. He says that those persons who are planning this motorcade will be contacted and questioned by officers of the TTPS.
He says that quite recently, a Member of Parliament, called on members of the public to come out and assemble during a protest action, which again, was in breach of the laws.
Commissioner Griffith advises that the organisers of the planned motorcade, to take note of Section 107 of Summary Offences Act Chap 11:02 defines a public march as “any march or procession in a public place comprising (whether wholly or partly) pedestrians, vehicles (however propelled or drawn), or bicycles (however propelled).
The CoP reminds persons that in accordance to Section 112 of Summary Offences Act Chap 11:02, “no person may organise, lead or take part in any public march unless a permit has been issued in respect thereof by the Commissioner of Police.”
Commissioner Griffith says his officers have been briefed and they have been instructed to do all that is necessary to disperse any such planned procession.
He says there are consequences to persons who assist in such an exercise. Section 3 of the Accessories and Abettors Act Chap 10:02 states:
“(1) Any person who aids, abets, counsels, or procures the commission of any offence punishable on summary conviction is liable to the same punishment as the principal offender, and may be proceeded against either with the principal offender or before or after his conviction, and either in the district in which the principal offender may be convicted or that in which the offence of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring may have been committed.”
The public, he adds, is also reminded that the country is still under a State of Emergency, and as such, the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2021 continue to be in effect. The regulations state that there be no gathering of persons in excess of five.