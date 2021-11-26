There are no current plans to dismantle the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
This was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob during an interview on i95.5FM on Tuesday.
Jacob said he had been made aware that people on social media have been saying that with Gary Griffith no longer the head of the TTPS, the current executive would be phasing out several of his initiatives, including SORT. However, Jacob dismissed those claims.
“The Police Service has no plans to dismantle SORT,” Jacob said. However, he said, a restructuring of the unit, or its amalgamation into other units, was not off the cards, as the structure of the TTPS is examined annually to determine how best to streamline it.
“The TTPS consists of about 37 different units. Just within the last 16 months we would have seen a consolidation of various units to create the current Criminal Intelligence Bureau. All these units still exist, just now under one umbrella, with one head, and its members are now cross-trained to get more work done. Similarly, this year we had the amalgamation of the Cyber Crime Unit and the Analytical Unit. The executive of the TTPS got together, examined the units in terms of management and other things, and we combined them,” said Jacob.
“I just gave those examples to show that the TTPS is a dynamic thing, and from time to time there will be changes, especially if we get recommendations from other departments and services worldwide that have more experience. We would take the advice and see how best to apply it locally to treat with the crime situation. So as the year comes to an end, the executive of the TTPS will be doing that once again, and we will see what happens from there,” he added.
Jacob said earlier this year SORT had a “restructuring”, being removed from the linkage to the Aerial Unit of the TTPS as well as the Coastal and Riverine Unit.
“A decision was made to separate them. At the time it was decided that it would be for better management. So who is to say that it cannot happen in reverse? The executive can look at it at the end of the year and make a decision to amalgamate it with other units or leave it alone. And that goes for almost all of the 37 units, but as of right now, no such decision has been made,” Jacob said.