There are no confirmed reports of a jaguar attack in Palo Seco, Conservator of Forest Denny Dipchansingh said yesterday in response to a report by a Palo seco resident that he was attacked by the animal.
On Wednesday, the resident went to the Santa Flora police station and reported that he was attacked by a jaguar.
He showed officers what he described as claw marks on his back and left forearm.
Officers recorded a statement from the man and then took him to the district health facility for medical attention and a report on his injuries.
Dipchansingh told the Express, “We have seen the stories on social media, members of the Game Warden Unit interviewed the alleged victim as well as TTPS and investigations are continuing. We are requesting that members of the public refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports as it will continue to fuel panic.”
And the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat has advised hunters not to heed a call to enter the forests of Palo Seco where another hunting group and residents say a jaguar has been spotted.
Pictures of these “claw marks” were posted to one of the hunters groups’ social media page and most social media users responded with remarks of disbelief.
A media release from Rambharat and his group yesterday morning stated that the hunting season is closed and hunters ought to be guided by the nation’s laws and advisories.
The statement read, “Bona fide hunters know they must have a permit to enter the forests and that permits are not issued during the closed season...Our team was included in yesterday’s data collection exercise by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries. This exercise was professionally planned. The exercise yesterday was not to search for a jaguar but rather a data collection exercise.”
Rambharat added: “This is not the time for hype and sensationalism but a time for a studied approach to a situation. We are fully supportive of the approach that the authorities are currently engaged in. We, therefore, call on hunters, not to heed the call, and continue to be guided by the laws which govern hunting and advisories issued by Forestry Division. Finally, we firmly believe that the dignity of hunters and the hunting fraternity must be respected at all times.”
Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) Kazim Hosein has said the ministry is working with the Forestry Division as well the community to ensure that the residents are safe.
In a statement on Tuesday, the agriculture ministry stated that it continues to work with all groups and relevant stakeholders in relation to reports of the sighting of an exotic animal in Palo Seco.
The ministry said members of the Game Warden Unit accompanied several community groups to sites in South Trinidad to investigate claims of possible sightings.
During the investigation, a number of paw prints were discovered in a forested area.
MALF, through its Forestry Division, is currently coordinating with the Zoological Society and its experts to better assist with the proper classification of the prints found.