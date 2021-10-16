Police continued their search for kidnapped businessman Kartikay Ramsundar yesterday.
The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and the Cyber Crime Unit are involved in the matter. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) McDonald Jacob has been informed of the incident and has been updated on the investigations.
He was briefed on the AKU’s use of new technology which is assisting in the investigations, the Express was informed.
Ramsundar was taken from his Riverside Marina business place at Cacandee Road around 2.50 p.m. on Wednesday by three masked men. They confronted Ramsundar and beat him about the body before forcing him into a white SUV and driving off.
Part of the incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Police were notified and officers from Chaguanas Police Station responded.
About 30 minutes later, a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the kidnapping was found along Bernard Street in Felicity.
It had been burnt, police said.
Residents of the area where Ramsundar was taken from were afraid to speak with reporters and the police, as they said the lack of a ransom, or public information on his whereabouts, had left them feeling very concerned.
“It’s just alarming, I don’t know what else to say. They take him and there’s been no word since? That’s different. I am concerned for him and his family because then, if not for ransom, what did they take him for?” a resident asked yesterday.