CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has been threatened with a lawsuit by a woman and her two nieces for money not refunded to them after they purchased tickets to travel to New York in 2020 but were unable to do so after this country’s borders were closed.
Attorney Richard Jaggasar issued a pre-action protocol letter to CAL earlier this month on behalf of the trio—Maajida, Aliyah and Anastacia Mohammed—who said they were unable to use the three round-trip tickets they had purchased on February 26, 2020.
They were to travel to New York on August 21, and return ten days later. However, on March 22, 2020, the Government closed this country’s borders as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 virus.
In total, the attorney said his clients paid US$1,646.79 for the tickets.
Jaggasar explained that the Mohammeds later paid a visit to CAL’s offices at Piarco International Airport and were informed the tickets would continue to hold its value until February 7, 2021. They were further advised that no penalties would be incurred.
The attorney stated that in January 2021, his clients again visited CAL’s offices to confirm the status of the tickets. On that occasion, they were told the tickets would be on hold for an additional year because of international border closure coupled with limited resources.
With a state of emergency being implemented in Trinidad and Tobago between May and November last year, Jaggasar said the situation was further exacerbated.
In February of this year, the attorney said his clients again visited CAL’s head office where they were informed that since March 2021, a decision had been taken to convert tickets to credit notes for all passengers, to expire on March 3, 2022.
The credit notes, the attorney said, had to be used to pay for flights and could not be used to get refunds.
Jaggasar said CAL had committed a clear breach of contract by altering the terms and conditions of the agreement between it and his clients by converting the tickets to credit notes and setting a deadline for the use of the value of the tickets.
He described this move as “unreasonable and unfair”.
“At trial, my clients shall contend it is an unfair contract term to unilaterally covert tickets to credit notes which lose value as the cost of flights fluctuated and further it is unreasonable to do so without informing my clients,” Jaggasar wrote.
He stated if CAL does not give a reasonable response by the end of this month, he has received instructions from his clients to file legal action.
The three, he said, will be seeking damages in the amount of the cost of the tickets, special damages in the sum of $1,500 plus interest on the said sums, and any other relief as the court may deem fit.