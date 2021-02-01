The search for missing 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt has ended in the forest around Crocrobar Road, Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande.
At around 1.45p.m. soldiers and police officers ended a three-mile radius search of the area that began at 7a.m.
They searched the area around a gravel road leading to a dead end leading into the forest that extends to the east coast of Trinidad.
Several houses were also searched.
Told that police had gone into a forested area in search of her niece, aunt Wendy Williams said she packed a hospital bag and sat by her telephone waiting.
“I got all her things ready because I knew as soon as they find her we will have to go to the hospital. Look I have the bag here with me. I just waiting for the call,” she said.
And to the “devils” who took Bharatt, Williams said, “Please, I am begging you. Give me back my child. That is my baby. I cannot go one my night without her. My heart cannot take anymore.
Williams said the family held a prayer service on Sunday night.
She said, “We are praying together. Her father said he knows in his heart she is alive and will come home.”
Williams said she was heartbroken that the search in the Crocrobar Road, Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande, had ended without her niece being found.
Express Photo Editor Robert Taylor, who is among media personnel following the search off Nonpariel Road, said that soldiers and police officers were involved in the search.
The Anti Kidnapping Unit and Special Operations Response Team is involved, and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith oversaw the operation.
Police earlier searched a forested area near the North Eastern College, Sangre Grande.
Bharatt, who attended that school, is a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
Last Friday, she got into a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.
The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false "H" plates.
Bharatt and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.
The friend dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Bharatt never made it to her home at 110 Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father Randolph.
He called his daughter’s phone but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
An investigation led to the arrests on Sunday of five men.
The suspects are not cooperating, police say.
Police believe Bharatt was taken by the men in a random crime.
Bharatt’s father said he was not in debt to anyone and there no dispute between himself and anyone. His wife died in 2012.
He said his daughter spends 95 percent of her downtime at home. She goes to work and then returns home and did not “lime”.