Tricia Oliver and Cecil Morris appeared before a magistrate charged with fraud after they allegedly failed to purchase a sink and build cupboards after being paid $17,000.
Oliver who is also known as Keisha Dobson, 43, and Morris, 68, both of Arima, entered not guilty pleas to the charge of fraudulent conversion of $17,000 when they appeared before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay on Friday.
They were placed on $80,000 bail and are expected to re-appear before the magistrate on February 3.
A victim reported to police that during the period May to July 2022, two people were paid sums totaling $17,000 as part payment for the construction of cupboards and the purchase of a kitchen sink to be installed within six weeks after the payment was made.
The victim alleged that the two people failed to build the cupboards and purchase the sink as promised and efforts to recover the money proved futile.
The matter was investigated by constable Campbell of the Fraud Squad, Sangre Grande Office.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the matter on January 4, in the Arima area.
Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben and Sgt Bassarath.
The accused were charged by constable Campbell.