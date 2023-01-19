ONE of the two men killed by police near Maritime Roundabout in Barataria on Tuesday was identified yesterday as Kyle Kent of Never Dirty, Morvant.
He was 19 years old.
The second man remained unidentified up to last night.
The Express met one of Kent’s relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday, but she declined comment.
Around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday Kent and two other men parked at Tenth Street, Barataria, in a white Nissan B-13 they were purporting to sell for $20,000.
But they were actually attempting to rob the buyers. The buyers turned out to be undercover police officers who were operating a sting operation and who had arrived in their own vehicle, a Kia Sportage which they parked at Eleventh Street.
In parked cars nearby were other armed officers also dressed in plain clothes.
It was all part of a sting operation carried out by officers of the North Eastern Division after receiving almost 20 reports of robberies of people who showed up after responding to an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace.
Glad cops stopped robbers
The Express revisited the scene yesterday and spoke to members of the public who were nearby when it happened.
They expressed no sympathy for the two men killed, claiming they had robbed other people before using the same tactics by luring potential buyers of items via Facebook Marketplace then robbing them when they turned up with cash to buy.
”I like how the police deal with them...” one man said.
“Them youth men and them real stupid. So why it is they cannot get a work like me? What stopping them? another man who did not want to be identified asked.
Another claimed the two men had robbed people of $30,000 and $25,000 using the same Facebook scam.