PEDIATRICIAN Dr David Bratt is among a group of doctors calling on the Government to suspend its rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11, citing the product’s experimental nature among concerns.
The doctors have expressed concern that enough research is not available on the Pfizer shot for small children, which would require a booster shot in six months.
The Ministry of Health was also accused of a “breach of moral ethics” and of failing to properly inform parents of possible side effects in their children, as well implementing a system for such reports and accepting some liability for the vaccine.
The statement issued Friday was signed by “clinicians and medical academics” - Drs David Bratt, Wayne Labastide, Sharon Lackan, Feroze Omardeen, Nilesh Ramnarine, Rajiv Seereeram, Johnny Siu Chong and David Strisive.
The doctors have asserted that, “The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is an experimental pharmaceutical granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)”.
They further stated:
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has no regulatory oversight of Pfizer trial data and as such, recommends the use of this vaccine subject to the ethical standards of the FDA.”
Religious leaders Pr Victor Gill, Pr Lennox Grant and Dr. Michael McDowell have also endorsed the statement.
Other signees included civil society activists and individuals, among them Robert Amar, Cathal Healy-Singh, Deborah Maillard, Sheriffa Ali-Ballantine, Clarence Mendoza and Riad Ramsaran.
Head of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Union (SWWTU), Michael Annisette has also signed on, as well as Christopher Joefield, president of The National Contract Workers and General Employees Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
Activists and others to endorse the statement include Umar Abdullah, Gary Aboud, Ricardo Goolcharan, Edward Moodie, Ravi Ramdeen and Vicky Rampersad.
The release stated that, “We the undersigned recognize that the MOH is in breach of medical ethics by exposing our children to the indeterminate health risks from an emergency use pharmaceutical without declaring such risks or assuming liability for damages.”
The doctors and activists are calling for the urgent implementation of “action points” stated in the release and “demand official promulgation of the essential facts (1-9) regarding the Pfizer vaccine’s investigational/EUA status, the benign nature of Omicron, and the vaccine’s substantial limitations against this strain”.
“Until such measures are effected, we request an immediate suspension of the Pfizer vaccine rollout in adolescents and children ages 5-11,” the statement said.
“Untenable failure in medical ethics”
The group is contending that transparency, liability and medical ethics are being shunned in the Government’s rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.
The release stated that “the Pfizer vaccine has no long-term safety data and the randomized control trial in children is exceedingly short” at six months.
“After two months the vaccine fails to provide any protection against infection and children may be required to get multiple annual boosters to maintain immunity,” the doctors have said.
They added that “the safety of repeated boosters is unknown and subsequent mRNA shots may carry an increased risk of myocarditis”.
“In randomized control trials the Pfizer vaccine provided no statistically significant protection from severe COVID-19 outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children,” the release said.
Noting the milder symptoms of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the doctors also stated that “fatalities are exceedingly rare in young adults, adolescents, and children, who are expected to universally recover without vaccination”.
The release said mandatory disclosures are not being made to persons taking the vaccines and to parents, stating that “the FDA mandates that parents are explicitly informed that the vaccine poses a statistically significant risk of myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) in young males 5-17 years of age, and that the long-term effects of these complications are unknown”.
The FDA also “mandates that doctors inform parents that they have the right to refuse without any fear of reproach, punishment or discrimmination”, the statement said.
As well, that authority “mandates that administration of an EUA vaccine to the public warrants expeditious safety surveillance and diligent adverse event reporting by health care professionals”, the group stated.
“This must take the form of an easily accessible and transparent Vaccine Adverse Events Database, which allows the public to view injuries, deaths or adverse events following vaccination. A clinician’s failure to report vaccine adverse event or injury breaches medical ethics and good clinical practice,” it said.
Those signed to the statement “demand an immediate halt to the Pfizer EUA vaccine in children ages five to eleven”, until the Ministry of Health implements several conditions.
Among them, that the MOH informs the public that “Omicron fatalities and serious complications in children, adolescents and young adults are minimal and there is no paediatric COVID-19 emergency”.
The ministry must also “explicitly informs parents, in writing that the Pfizer vaccine is being administered through an EUA, as the paediatric safety trial is scheduled for completion in June 2024”.
Parents must also be told of the increased risk of myocarditis in males, which may increase with each subsequent shot, as well as “possible complications of indeterminate frequency” such as neuritis, thrombosis and menstrual disturbances.
Parents should be told their children are likely to contract Omicron regardless of vaccination and that children are not driving viral transmission. The release also stated:
“The MOH ceases all forms of vaccine coercion and reprimands any public figures or clinicians who exaggerates the threat of OMICRON to drive vaccine uptake.”
The ministry must also establish a “stringent, publicly accessible Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and mandates health care professionals to diligently investigate, record and report all suspected cases of vaccine injury or adverse events”.
The ministry must also establish a “vaccine injury compensation fund” and take liability for all serious adverse events, injuries and deaths associated with exposure to the vaccine, the release stated.
RESPONDING to the call to suspend administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh called the doctors’ statement “misguided”.
He noted that the vaccination programme is voluntary and that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has publicly stated that Covid-19 vaccination for children will not be made mandatory.
He said the doctors’ position was “a totally misguided statement” and that the person to provide informed consent would be the parent.
Deyalsingh said the parent had to sign a consent form, “so that is total red herring”.
He added that Covid-19 vaccination was “up to the parent” and “if they don’t want to vaccinate their kids, they don’t”.
He noted low vaccination numbers in that age group since the vaccines rolled out publicly a week ago and said “we respect their choice”.