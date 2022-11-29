No trace of witness

The sole civilian witness in the enquiry into the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley cannot be found.
Since September State prosecutors have been attempting to make contact with the witness to present himself in court, but they have so far been unsuccessful.
This was disclosed yesterday when the enquiry came up for a virtual hearing before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Eighth Court.
Charged with Riley’s murder is 34-year-old “PH” taxi driver Luciano Quash.
Representing him are attorneys Fareed Ali, Sherry Ann Singh, Adita Ramkissoon and Althea Glaude, while attorneys Tricia Hudlin-Cooper and Jennifer Osbourne appear on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
At yesterday’s hearing, Osbourne informed the magistrate that members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had made numerous attempts to locate the witness since September but had come up empty-handed.
The attorney asked that the prosecution be given additional time to continue attempting to find the witness but should this again be futile, the State may make an application to have his statement admitted into evidence in his absence.
The DPP’s Office is relying on 53 statements from 36 witnesses. So far six police officers have given evidence.
Riley, of Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, went missing on November 29, 2020, after getting into a “PH” taxi at the corner of Hunte and Lloyd Streets.
Several days later on December 4, her decomposing body was found in a watercourse off Cakes Lands, La Canoa, Santa Cruz.
Quash was eventually arrested and charged with the capital offence by PC Sean Thomas of the Region 2 Homicide Bureau of Investigations.
The enquiry will again come up for hearing on December 16.