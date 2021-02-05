The nation has been plunged into mourning with confirmation yesterday that 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was found dead.

Bharatt, a law clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was kidnapped last Friday.

For the past week the people of Trinidad and Tobago have been praying for her safe return. The confirmation of her death after a body was discovered along the roadway in the Heights of Aripo sent many into grief, shock and anger.