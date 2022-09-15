The police service advised on Thursday that applications for the Certificate of Character (CoC) services cannot be facilitated at this time due to a system malfunction.
The public is to be updated on when it is repaired.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that, “The TTPS is working to restore the system, which has been experiencing technical difficulties for the past several months, to its optimal function.”
It was added that, “Applicants who would have applied prior to today, are also advised that this disruption will affect their CoCs being supplied to them in the near future. The public will be updated as to when the CoC system is repaired. The TTPS apologises for all inconveniences for the disruption in service and assures that all possible efforts are being made to remedy the situation in the shortest possible timeframe.”