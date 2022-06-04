Employees at Kenson Operational Services claim they have been denied work due to their Covid-19 vaccination status.
Speaking during a protest outside the company’s San Fernando office on Wednesday, their union representative called for an urgent meeting with company officials.
Reading from a letter which was delivered during the protest, Ernesto Kesar, labour relations officer for the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), stated: “The union has received information from our members who were employed by your company that they are being denied the right to continue work (or) to be employed by your company on account of their alleged refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.”
He added that on May 4, the Government abandoned its intention to have mandatory vaccination in the public service and that the trade union remains in strict adherence to the rule of law.
“As such, if there was not a Covid-19 vaccine written or communicated stipulation as a criteria for employment or continued employment, then your company ought to be not engaging in the alleged denial of your employees or our members their right to work or continue to work,” said Kesar.
‘Five workers affected’
He said five workers from the company have been affected, with one being terminated. The other four have been home without pay.
However, he said complaints have been received from workers at other companies and called on them, including Heritage Petroleum, to share their vaccination policies.
“Other than that, we are kindly asking our corporate citizens to abandon that backward, illegal approach towards denying work for citizens... qualified, skilled, competent, and experienced citizens in the industry.” Kesar said.
He added that the OWTU will take any matter as far as the Privy Council, if necessary.
Rylon Baptiste, a senior operations technician who was employed with Kenson since 2007, was served with a termination letter. He said the company issued memoranda about their client’s HSE policy relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Baptiste said the workers raised questions over the policy, but the document was not revealed to them.
He added that they have to be vaccinated, have a medical document providing them with an exemption, or prove their religious belief against getting the vaccine to gain access to the facility.
He said it is a person’s choice to either take the Covid-19 vaccine or not.
“What they did now is kept us home, told us we remain employees, promised us they will relocate us.”
He said the option was given that if they wanted compensation, they had to send correspondence to the company terminating their service.
Baptiste said he stood his ground and, after several meetings with company officials, was placed on 28 days’ notice of termination.
‘Failure to adhere to client’s HSE policy’
“(They) gave me an opportunity to be heard why I should be employed with the company still, and at that same time, coming out of that meeting, sent me a termination letter documenting failure to adhere to the client’s HSE policy, vaccination policy.
“My official termination date was April 18. I got the termination notice on March 18 this year, but I was off the job since December 27 because the client, which is BHP, who keeps speaking about a policy.”
He said letters from lawyers and memoranda have been sent to Kenson to reveal its vaccination policy.
Kenson’s CEO, Blair Ferguson, confirmed to the Express the letter was delivered on Wednesday, and said they are “treating with it at this point in time (and) paying due consideration” to it.