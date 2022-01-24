Residents in some communities in North Trinidad are advised to brace for a disruption in their supply of pipe-borne water.
A recent press release by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) stated that customers in parts of North Trinidad, served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant will experience an interruption in their water supply on Tuesday, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
According to WASA, this has become necessary in order to facilitate planned electrical works on the HighHead Station at the facility.
Areas that will be affected include:
- Port of Spain
- St. James
- Woodbrook
- Cocorite
- Santa Cruz
- Barataria
- Morvant
- Laventille
- Beetham Gardens
- Gonzales
- Belmont
- Cascade
- Piarco
- Curepe
- Champ Fleurs
- Mt. Dor
- Petit Bourg
- Valsayn South
- Bamboo
- Mt. Hope
- Aranguez
- El Socorro
- San Juan
WASA said that following the completion of these works, it may take up to twenty-four hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.