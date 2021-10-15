Customers in parts of South West and Central Trinidad will experience a disruption in their supply of pipe-borne water today.
A press release form the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) stated that the disruption stems from the shutting down of the Point Lisas Desalination Plant to facilitate emergency repairs to a 42-inch diameter raw water pipeline at the plant.
The following communities will be affected by the disruption:
Central – Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Pt Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
South – San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo
South West – Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romaine, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Syne Village, Debe, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Mora Dam Road.
WASA stated that it normally receives a daily supply of 40 million gallons of water from the plant, however, management of the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago, which manages the plant, has indicated that operations at the plant will ramp down throughout the day, and production will halt by 6.00 p.m. today.
No timeframe was given for the completion of the repair work.
WASA is advising customers to manage their use of water efficiently, as it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas, after the plant return to full operation.
Customers in need of further information or assistance, are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Care Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
A limited truck-borne water service will be made available, with priority given to special homes, healthcare and Government institutions.