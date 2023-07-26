Buckmire said the fishermen depend on the vessels for their livelihood and called on Heritage to respond.
No work still for fishermen
Carolyn Kissoon
Fishermen impacted by an oil spill in the south-western peninsula last week have not yet returned to work, says president of the Fullerton Fishing Association, Paula Buckmire.
Buckmire said at least 22 boats, engines and other equipment were stained by the oil slick that reached the shoreline in Fullerton, Erin and parts of Point Fortin.
Heritage Petroleum Company has met with the fishermen, she said, but no decision had been made on compensation.
“The Heritage officials came and met with the fishermen and we told them about loss of earnings and how the oil has affected the boats.
“We asked about compensation and were told that they will go into a meeting and discuss it and get back to us. The fishermen are still waiting,” she said.
“The officials also spoke about money to assist in the clean-up of vessels but nothing has happened yet.
Some fishermen who cannot wait any longer, because this is how they feed their families, have returned to work, but the majority is still grounded,” she said.
Buckmire said fishermen also raised the issue of another oil spill last year which affected several boats. She said no compensation had been paid then.
“We raised that as well and there was no response. They said they will have to get back to us,” she said.
Last Thursday, fishermen spotted oil deposits in the water off Cedros and began reeling in their nets.
The following morning, however, boats on the shoreline were covered in the thick crude.
Heritage was informed, Buckmire said, and workers deployed to begin clean-up work on the beaches.
She said although the company acknowledged the spill, officials did not indicate if it had located its source.
Buckmire said the fishermen were losing at least $3,500 a day, along with equipment damaged by the spill.
Former councillor for the area, Shankar Teelucksingh, said fishermen had tried to take matters into their own hands, assisting with the clean-up and purchasing detergents and diesel to clean their vessels.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed, but what is alarming is that the fisherfolk and sailors who depend on these vessels to go out and make an honest day’s work are on dry land,” he said.
Teelucksingh said the contamination would likely have an impact on the national fish stock, adding that several fishermen were frustrated with the lengthy waiting period for assistance.
