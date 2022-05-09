HURTING people hurt others.
So said Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain Fr Martin Sirju, who expressed concern for the numerous episodes of violence by schoolchildren.
Sirju delivered the homily to the congregation yesterday during the Feast Day at La Divina Pastora Roman Catholic Church in Siparia, which was held under the theme, “Mary Queen of Families”.
“Be careful about what you think when you look at these videos (displaying violence)...when you see these violent acts and you want to throw them in hell. They were not born like that. They became like that,” he said.
Sirju said the acts of violence were rooted in the history of Caribbean societies, which grew from a violent church and colonial masters, and that violence is still within its citizens.
“There is a thing in psychology that hurting people hurt others. So, they are hurting. If we are going by the newspaper reports, it seems that most of these hurting children are from one class and one ethnic group. Something is very wrong with that. Most of them are boys. Researchers have said that during the pandemic there have been four times as many suicides among males in Trinidad and Tobago compared to other parts of the Caribbean. That means that there is something significantly wrong and sick in our country and the way we look after our young people,” said Sirju.
Sirju said a young man told him that young men did not have people to talk to about their feelings, not even the parish priest.
The Vicar General said the solution is not to expel children who commit violent acts from schools, and neither was prison.
“What these children need is a sense of family, love and affirmation that they are intelligent. All you must do is find the right key to their mind.
“Nobody is naturally violent, they were not born like that, they became like that. We must look into their backgrounds and circumstances, and we must do better,” he said.
Sirju said in the church’s discussions with the youth, one young man said to him that there is the belief that only girls have feelings and can talk about them, and there was no outlet for boys and young men to discuss their feelings, not even the parish priest.
Fr Sirju made an appeal that in the midst of the violence people will turn their gaze to Mary, the mother of Jesus, that she may plant in hearts new seeds of hope and help bring about a more peaceful future.
He also called on the congregation to pray that more parents take responsibility for their children.