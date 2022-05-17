Organisers of a weekend party at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba have come under scrutiny for “incessant” noise at the venue.
The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) says it is preparing a report on the sound levels emitted during the event on Sunday, which could result in “enforcement action against event managers”.
In a statement on Sunday, Naparima Member of Parliament Rodney Charles and councillor for the Marabella South/Vistabella area, Marcus Girdharie, called for the stadium’s management to “stop punishing thousands of nearby residents with all-night fetes”.
According to the statement, both Charles and Girdharie live in proximity to the stadium and were personally affected by the noise.
It said that residents of Reform and Ben Lomond villages, Tarouba, St Joseph Village and Cocoyea Village were “suddenly disturbed by loud, booming, incessant, and disturbing noises from an all-night fete at the stadium”.
Charles stated that the event began at 9 p.m. on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.
“I have a persistent headache from lack of sleep and am unable to concentrate on preparing for tomorrow’s (Monday) debate in Parliament on the mid-year review,” said the MP.
“I can only empathise with elderly, sick, and thousands of other residents of the area and shift workers trying to get a night’s rest,” he added.
The statement called for the stadium’s management to halt approvals of loud all-night events.
Yesterday, the Environmental Management Authority responded to complaints by residents and San Fernando East Member of Parliament Brian Manning.
The EMA said the event was held between the hours of 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
It stated that a noise variation (a permit that allows a deviation from the prescribed standards) had been issued for the event between the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In these hours, it said, the specified decibel limits were 70dBA from 6–8 a.m. and 80dBA from 8-11 a.m.
The EMA said the environmental police unit (EPU) was present at the event and had advised managers that the sound exceeded prescribed levels.
“The EPU is preparing its report based on the sound levels recorded. Provided that a breach of the prescribed levels of the Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2001 (as amended) is detected, the EMA will initiate enforcement action against the event managers,” said the EMA.
The Authority also advised citizens to report noise complaints to both the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the EMA.
“Citizens are advised to formally report noise nuisances to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the EMA at complaints@ema.co.tt or 226-4EMA ext. 2 as this will assist the EMA in developing a database on noise nuisances in Trinidad and Tobago and alert the TTPS to act within its remit in accordance with the Summary Offences Act Chap. 11:02.
“The EMA maintains its stance that an all-of-society approach is required to fight the scourge of noise pollution and is thus making an appeal to fete-promotors, event organisers, bar-owners and to the general public to be responsible, civic-minded, and cognizant of the damaging effects of noise pollution,” it said.
UDeCOTT responds
In a response to the Express yesterday evening, the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) confirmed that it is responsible for the management of the Brian Lara Stadium.
Responding to the call to stop the hosting of loud events at the venue, the Corporatjon said: “It should be noted that the BLCA is known for hosting a wide range of events including cricket, fetes, religious, schools’ competitions, chess competitions, weddings and charitable events.”
“Prior to hosting events at the BLCA all promoters are required to obtain all required statutory approvals from various entities, including EMA’s noise variation, court-approved bar licences, public liability insurance, TTPS and TTFS.”
The Corporation added it is awaiting the EMA’s report on the event.
“UDeCOTT awaits the final report of the EMA regarding the event that was held at the weekend. As a responsible State agency, UDeCOTT strives to uphold its core values,” the Corporation said.