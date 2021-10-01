President Paula-Mae Weekes---use

ANNOUNCEMENT: President Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weeks today withdrew the notification of Vincel Edwards as a nominee for Member of the Police Service Commission.

Edwards who was recently conferred with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Law from the University of Wolverhampton, has stood down in order to allow Weekes the widest consideration in re-constituting the five-member Commission, according to a statement from the Office of the President today.

The legislation requires that the members be persons qualified and experienced in the disciplines of law, finance, sociology or management.

After suitable, willing candidates are identified, the President will consult with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition before issuing a Notification to Parliament which is subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives. As each Notification is approved, Weekes will appoint the Member to the Police Service Commission.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Edwards bows out

Edwards bows out

The Police Service Commission (PolSC) now finds itself in the unprecedented position of having neither member nor nominee.

+3
Judge imposes strict deadlines

Judge imposes strict deadlines

Attorneys have been ordered by a High Court judge to push forward with the preparation and filing of legal submissions to assist the court in determining the proper procedure for appointing a Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission (PolSC).

Nine new Delta cases in T&T

Nine new Delta cases in T&T

Five people with no recent travel history are among nine new cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago.

Recommended for you