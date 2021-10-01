President Paula-Mae Weeks today withdrew the notification of Vincel Edwards as a nominee for Member of the Police Service Commission.
Edwards who was recently conferred with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Law from the University of Wolverhampton, has stood down in order to allow Weekes the widest consideration in re-constituting the five-member Commission, according to a statement from the Office of the President today.
The legislation requires that the members be persons qualified and experienced in the disciplines of law, finance, sociology or management.
After suitable, willing candidates are identified, the President will consult with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition before issuing a Notification to Parliament which is subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives. As each Notification is approved, Weekes will appoint the Member to the Police Service Commission.