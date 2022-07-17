@trinidadexpress.com
NO white sandy beaches, no Caribbean breezes and no whiff of salt air as one chomps down on a bake and shark this weekend.
Reason? The Works Ministry is busily repairing a fallen section of the North Coast Road.
The aim is to get it fully opened by tomorrow.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday gave details about the ongoing repair project, and asked the public to avoid visiting the area, “as a lot less traffic will allow the work to be done in a shorter space of time”.
The Sunday Express visited the site yesterday located approximately one mile from Maracas Bay (near Bay View) and several miles past the popular look-out site.
The fallen chunk of roadway measures approximately 25 feet in length, with almost half the road in the worst section located 20 feet down a precipice.
To prevent further erosion, a large grey tarpaulin covers the exposed section of earth which had been ripped free of trees and shrubbery during Friday’s heavy rainfall, caused by an active tropical wave which interacted with the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).
Sinanan said the ministry had a team at the site yesterday morning, and their plan was to close off the road by between 5 and 6 p.m. yesterday and “work all night on Saturday and all day on Sunday”.
He explained that the ministry was aiming at a temporary fix without the use of a Bailey bridge.
He said with the help of the police they would allow only local traffic to pass the pillars at Saddle Road up to the work zone. Those living past the work zone were told that they would have to get to their North Coast homes using the route through Blanchisseuse.