lotto

Members of the public gather at the Lotto machine at City Gate, Port of Spain yesterday. Photo : CURTIS CHASE

Punters jostling each other to play their choice numbers, or long queues were absent when Lotto booths reopened in Port Of Spain yesterday. Several Lotto booth operators and cashiers said “sales were not so good as normal.” But they were optimistic sales would pick up when the retail shops reopen on Monday.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had given the green light for the reopening of NLCB and Lotto booths. He also announced that all retail shops would be reopened.

A Broadway proprietor said: “Sales are not so bad. But not as good as normal. About 80 punters passed through. When the retailers come out it may pick up next week. A lot of Lotto booths in the malls are closed still. More will be opened up.” He added: “ People are not working, and, they are betting small money. $2. $5. I hoping they would get a mega. People are afraid to spend whatever little cash they have. They don’t want to risk losing it.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Long wait for AZ shot

Long wait for AZ shot

Vaccine hesitancy wasn’t apparent yesterday as hundreds of people stood for hours in the rain in Chaguanas to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Police dig up body

Police dig up body

The unidentified body of a woman was found yesterday in Sangre Chiquito and police suspect it may be that of 34-year-old Analisa Gokool.

Principal gets $250,000 bail

Principal gets $250,000 bail

SCHOOL principal Alicia Bharath was yesterday granted $250,000 bail after being charged in relation to the drowning death of two-year-old Romelu Drakes. 

Recommended for you