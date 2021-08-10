Punters jostling each other to play their choice numbers, or long queues were absent when Lotto booths reopened in Port Of Spain yesterday. Several Lotto booth operators and cashiers said “sales were not so good as normal.” But they were optimistic sales would pick up when the retail shops reopen on Monday.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had given the green light for the reopening of NLCB and Lotto booths. He also announced that all retail shops would be reopened.
A Broadway proprietor said: “Sales are not so bad. But not as good as normal. About 80 punters passed through. When the retailers come out it may pick up next week. A lot of Lotto booths in the malls are closed still. More will be opened up.” He added: “ People are not working, and, they are betting small money. $2. $5. I hoping they would get a mega. People are afraid to spend whatever little cash they have. They don’t want to risk losing it.