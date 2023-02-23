Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley opted to not play mas this year out of an abundance of caution, having contracted the Covid-19 virus three times.

The Prime Minister is well-known to take to the streets in his sailor costume in the band All Stars, chipping to the beats of the pan.

In 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Rowley played mas with the band Etienne and Friends, started by award-winning jazz musician Etienne Charles.

The Express noticed this year, with the return of revelry to the roads post-Covid, the Prime Minister was missing in action and not seen publicly.