Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has tested positive for Covid-19, for the fourth time.
In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister stated that Rowley began experiencing flu-like symptoms.
The prime minister will remain in isolation in keeping with the current Covid-19 protocols, it stated.
He will continue working from his office at the Prime Minister's residence.
The statement added that Rowley is scheduled to lead the weekly Cabinet meeting this morning and is expected to attend Parliament virtually tomorrow where he will answer Prime Minister’s questions.
He was expected to host a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, this afternoon.