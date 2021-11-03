NOT everyone who is found guilty of murder deserves to die, British Queen’s Counsel Edward Fitzgerald has said.
Some of them, he said ought to be subjected to less severe sentences based on the circumstances of each individual case.
A broad-brush approach of condemning every convicted murderer to death would amount to nothing less than cruel and inhuman punishment and a breach of fundamental human rights as guaranteed in the Constitution, he added.
Fitzgerald made this submission yesterday before nine Privy Council Justices during a constitutional claim brought by a Point Fortin man who was sentenced to death in 2011 at the High Court after being found guilty of stabbing to death a fellow inmate at the Arouca prison in 2004.
That man, 43-year-old Jay Chandler, has since had his sentence commuted to life in prison, but is still challenging the constitutionality of the mandatory death sentence in Trinidad and Tobago that is currently imposed on any adult found guilty of capital murder.
The only ones, Fitzgerald said, who should be vested with the authority to make a decision on whether a person should live or die for carrying out the offence of murder are Justices of the Supreme Court—not the Executive and not the Legislature, but only the Judiciary.
Anything other than this would amount to a breach of the doctrine of separation of powers. But this is precisely what is currently being done by judges not having a say when it comes to sentencing convicted murderers, submitted the attorney.
“The legislature should not dictate to judges what they should do. It is a principle of human rights in relation to the death sentence, that unless a judge exercises a function in the determination of a sentence, it is an unjustified deprivation of life,” he said.
The area of law being challenged in the case is Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act of 1925, which states anyone found guilty of murder “shall” be subjected to death.
It is a hang-over from British colonial rule and remains valid under the category of saved law which, as it stands, is insulated from any challenge in court.
‘Conformity with the Constitution’
Essentially, Chandler’s attorneys are seeking to have the British law lords rule that saved law can in fact be subjected to scrutiny in court, modified and that as a consequence the imposition of the death sentence should be discretionary as opposed to mandatory.
While they agree Section 6 of the Constitution states saved law cannot be invalidated, the section does not indicate it cannot be modified under Section 5(1), bringing it “up to the times” and in conformity with the Constitution altogether.
“You cannot invalidate the law but you can recognise the contravention and correct it to be in conformity with the Constitution,” said Fitzgerald.
Hearing the case are Lords Reed, Lloyd-Jones, Sales, Hamblen, Stephens, Hughes, Lady Arden and Sir Nigel Davis.
Fitzgerald and senior counsel Douglas Mendes are leading the case for Chandler. He admitted if the court were to depart from its previous ruling in the case 2005 case of Matthews v The State in which it was established that saved law cannot be challenged, this would have ramifications in other areas, and not just when it comes to the mandatory death penalty.
“But what is the problem about saying those laws should be scrutinised for compliance with the Constitution? If they too can be modified, they will be modified and if not, then they cannot be invalidated,” said Fitzgerald.
Individual choice
Earlier during the hearing, Mendes pointed out since 2018 Barbados had departed from imposing the mandatory death after the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that such a punishment violated rights protected under its Constitution.
“And there haven’t been any uproar in Barbados. The consequence of over-ruling Matthews is not doom and gloom,” stated Mendes.
Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, one of the attorneys appearing on behalf of the State of Trinidad and Tobago, began his submissions by urging the law lords to not accept the invitation to embrace the CCJ’s 2018 ruling and have it applied to this country.
He said the reason for this was simple: Trinidad and Tobago, unlike Barbados, is not a member of the CCJ and relies on the Privy Council as its final court of appeal.
In addition, Hosein submitted there is no common Caribbean jurisprudence on how the Caribbean as a whole should deal with the death penalty.
“Each country has their own judiciary, their own parliament and it is each country’s individual choice based on all the circumstances,” he said.
Further to that, if the court were to overrule its previous findings on Matthews, Hosein said the ramifications will be far and wide.
He pointed out there were some cases currently before the court, both at the Privy Council and locally that will be affected.
Even when it comes to amending the Covid-19 Public Health Regulations, Hosein said government relies on saved law in the form of the Public Health Ordinance (PHO) to do so.
Should the court rule in favour of Chandler, the ramifications will be so far-reaching, he said, that it may even pose some difficulty on the part of the State from making amendments to the regulations to protect citizens from contracting the Covid-19 virus.
The matter will resume this morning, with further submissions by attorneys for the State of Trinidad and Tobago followed by responses by those appearing on behalf of Chandler.