DESPITE the Opposition’s call for the Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to reinstate the publishing of the list of Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) top 200 performing pupils, the minister is not budging.
Last Thursday during a UNC news conference, former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh questioned Gadsby-Dolly’s motives for no longer publishing the list, accused her of hiding information and called on the Government to fall back to the years-long tradition of making the top achievers’ public.
However, speaking during the Education Ministry’s launch of the remediation programme entitled Re-Engaging for Success held at the ministry’s headquarters in Port of Spain on Monday, Gadsby-Dolly stood by her decision.
When the Express asked her to respond to Gopeesingh’s request, she said, “The ministry has already established our position on this, well publicised. It has not changed.”
The list of top performers has been a topic of concern in the public domain lately especially following the recent actions of two parents who each filed separate Freedom of Information requests forcing the ministry to confirm whether their child had been the one to top the 2022 SEA examination.
Gopeesingh also questioned the appointment of a 20-member committee responsible for reviewing the SEA and the Concordat.
Additionally, he also called out the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) for the length of time it takes to hire teachers, amidst its current back and forth with the denominational board over the selection of primary school teachers.
However, on Monday, Gadsby-Dolly also revealed that there are ongoing talks between the ministry, TSC and the denominational board.
Gadsby-Dolly said, “We’ve had a number of meetings with the stakeholders, that would be the denominational board as well as the TSC separately. We’ve had one joint meeting last week and we are set to have another this week to iron out all of the issues surrounding this process.”
“Of course, this is managed by the TSC but the ministry is of course a very involved partner, so we are looking forward to that last meeting which should take place this week. After which, we should be able to iron out the difficulties and we will proceed in the manner that evolves after this last meeting,” she added.