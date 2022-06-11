Chairman of the 18-member committee appointed by the Cabinet to review the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and Concordat, Prof Jerome De Lisle, is of the view that continuous assessment as a replacement for the SEA exam may not necessarily be “the way to go”.
He was responding to a question from a member of the public on Thursday, as the committee kicked off the first session of the public consultations on the SEA exam.
De Lisle was asked: “What is the true timeline that could be forecast for the removal of SEA and the implementation of a continuous assessment strategy, for the seamless progression from elementary to secondary school?”
Responding, he noted that continuous assessment had been tried before in Trinidad and Tobago.
“What we’ve tried to explain is that the problem does not lie only, absolutely in whether you have a SEA or not,” he said.
He pointed out there were other countries with similar placement tests that have been doing quite well, such as the Netherlands and Singapore.
“But there are problems (locally) and the problems relate, just as the 1998 Committee (task force for removal of Common Entrance exam) saw, with the variance in the schools. So once you could reduce that variance, and we probably would give a timeframe for that, you could do anything that you want. But you can’t just look at a system in which you have that degree of difference and say oh yes, I’m going to break some China now. You have to bring it together,” he said.
Behavioural problems
In her presentation, which touched on the socio-emotional issues related to transitioning from primary to secondary school, behavioural change consultant and university lecturer Dr Joanne Spence lamented that the sudden shift from primary to secondary school can cause academic pressure for an 11-year-old.
“Because you are moving from a school where you have five subjects, now we have 13 subjects. In the primary schools we have one teacher who can take care of that child…you now have different teachers for different subjects and they sometimes feel lost. As a result of that, the children look to their older peers for supervision and sometimes we find that’s where peer pressure comes in because they are introduced to things like alcohol, drugs, bullying, sex, cyber sex and cyber bullying,” Spence said.
She said in addition to this, children are being valued and devalued because of the type of school uniform they wear.
“Because the school is not the so-called prestige school, you are devalued and that’s another situation the children have to face. Those things are called social anxiety and that preludes children developing unhealthy coping mechanisms and some of them are cutting (themselves) and other behavioural problems,” she added.
Asked by consultation host Lance Mottley whether children of such a young age can continue to endure the stress placed on them as a result of the SEA exam, Spence explained that the assessment period of an 11-year-old’s development was a very difficult and delicate stage.
She said having to endure something like the SEA, in addition to other stresses such as how the public views them, can be very emotional for a child that age.
Mottley said over the last six months, the committee has been using a participatory evidenced-based process in its review of the SEA exam and Concordat.
“We have spoken with various national and international experts, explored theory and case studies, consultation data and empirical data-gathering pertinent system-level data on T&T education system,” he said.